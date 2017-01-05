Trump believes Assange is more credible than the CIA

YEARENDER 2016 DECEMBERMark Lyons
Click for full view

US President-elect Donald Trump reacts during the first stop of his 'USA Thank You Tour 2016' rally at US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, 01 December 2016.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Up Next
Published 11:17 January 5, 2017
Updated 11:17 January 5, 2017

Trump believes Assange is more credible than the CIA

By NEOnline | IR
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

The former CIA and Pentagon spokesman under President George W. Bush, Mr. George Little, pointed out on Wednesday that President-elect Donald Trump believes Julian Assange over the CIA.

Earlier that day day, US President-elect Donald Trump aligned himself with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, in denying that Moscow was behind the leaks published by the online platform.

Donald Trump spoke about the Democratic Party’s lax security, suggesting Julian Assange’s assertion that Moscow is not behind the hacked documents is credible.

Trump doubts US intelligence services reports that Russia is behind the leaks that undermined Hillary Clinton’s campaign. In fact, he noted that the delay of his own intelligence briefing for Friday contributes to the lack of credibility of US security services. NBC News cited an intelligence official as saying the briefing was always planned for Friday.

E-mails hacked from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, John Podesta, was put online by WikiLeaks before the November 8 elections. Analysts assume the leak made a big difference in the electoral result, given that Trump’s victory came with a small margin.

President Trump will come to office on January 20, being in direct confrontation with the US intelligence community. Besides the Obama Administration, both the FBI and the CIA believe Russia intervened during the elections to undermine Hillary Clinton.

That suggests the President-elect will not always rely on his intelligence agencies for security advice. The standoff between the President-elect and the security services is for the moment a matter of popular culture but some are worried it could become a security issue.

 

 

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: UK’s resigning diplomat critical of Brexit planning