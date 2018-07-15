Trump advised May to quit negotiating and “sue the EU”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The British prime minister Theresa May says that US President Donald Trump advised her to “sue the EU.”

In an interview with the BBC May said that the US President urged her to stop negotiations and adopt a more combative approach, which she called “too brutal.”

President Trump’s advice comes just as another private parliamentary secretary, Robert Courts, resigned over her new Brexit plan. The hardline Eurosceptic wing of her party believes that her new plan makes too many concessions to the EU. The visit of US President Trump did little to boost her profile or affirm the UK’s “special relationship” with Washington.

In an interview with the Sun tabloid, President Trump criticized Theresa May for being too weak in her negotiations with the EU. He praised the former foreign secretary Boris Johnson – who he said would make a good prime minister – and said that her Brexit plan would probably kill the possibility of a trade deal with Washington.

Trump later revoked everything he said to the Sun and said that a trade deal would be “absolutely possible.”

In an article with the Mail on Sunday, May urged her critics in the Conservative party to rally behind her proposal and vowed not to compromise national interests during negotiations in Brussels.

In her interview with the BBC on Sunday, May reiterated that the UK will end free movement of labour, will exit the Customs Union and will end European Court of Justice jurisdiction. However, in reiterating red lines she is unable to change the mood in her parliamentary group.

The White Paper published last Thursday proposes what amounts to a “soft Brexit” on goods – with common regulation – and a “hard Brexit” on services.

The plan has triggered two ministerial resignations – of David Davis and Boris Johnson – and a number of Conservative Party resignations.

Leading Brexiteers continue to criticize her openly, with Jacob Rees-Mogg telling the BBC that May is a “Remainer” and her White Paper is a “bad deal for Britain.”