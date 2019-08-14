According to President Trump’s National Security Advisor, John Bolton, the UK is “first in line” for signing a trade deal with the US in the event of a “no-deal” Brexit.

Following a meeting with British prime minister Boris Johnson on Monday, Bolton outlined the prospect of a sector-by-sector bilateral agreement, starting with manufacturing. Bolton noted that President Donald Trump and himself “were leavers before there were leavers,” pledging political solidarity to the UK as it heads towards a crush out scenario on October 31st.

“The main purpose of this visit, really, is to convey President Trump’s desire to see a successful exit from the EU for the UK on 31 October,” Bolton told the press.

Bolton’s offer to “carve-out” areas where Britain and America could negotiate trade deals “very quickly” is a direct rebuke to former President Barack Obama, who in 2016 warned that Britain outside the EU would find itself at the “back of the queue” for a US trade deal.

Underscoring US solidarity with the Boris Johnson government, Bolton went on to criticize the EU for treating voters “like peasants.”

Bolton insists that there is enthusiastic bipartisan support in Congress for speedy ratification at each stage. There is evidence to the contrary. The 54-strong Friends of Ireland caucus in the US Congress has made clear that it will block any trade deal that undermines the Good Friday Agreement.

Because the free movement of goods, capital, and people are integral to the Good Friday Agreement, this is widely interpreted to mean that the Irish support group would block any deal that takes Northern Ireland out of the Customs Union and the Single Market.

The chair of the Friends of Ireland caucus, Richard Neal (Democrats, Massachusetts) is also the co-chair of the powerful House ways and means committee, with the power to hold up a trade deal indefinitely.

Prime minister Johnson has rejected the Withdrawal Agreement negotiated by Theresa May and the EU has said that it won’t reopen negotiations, which suggests the UK is more likely than ever to leave the EU without a deal on October 31.