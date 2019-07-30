Total, KMG, Kazakh Energy Ministry sign MoU

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – France energy giant Total has signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of digitalization in the oil and gas industry with Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG), and the Ministry Energy Kazakhstan on 30 August.

The memorandum was signed during the visit of France’s Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire to Nur- Sultan.

In accordance with the signed document, the parties intend to assist government agencies and other organisations in the implementation of the state programme “Digital Kazakhstan”” and the further process development of digitalization of the oil and gas industry.

“Total is among the top 10 largest oil and gas companies in the world. Therefore, their experience in the issues of digitalization of the oil and gas industry and the application of modern technologies will allow Kazakhstan to adopt the best practices in order to improve operating efficiency and increase in oil and gas assets,” the deputy chairman of the KMG Management Board for production, Zhakyp Marabayev, said after the signing ceremony. “The signed memorandum will not only strengthen cooperation between the two companies, but also significantly expand its borders,” he added.