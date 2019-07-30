Total, KMG, Kazakh Energy Ministry sign MoU

Murzabaev_Nariman
Click for full view

Total, KazMunayGas (KMG), and the Ministry Energy Kazakhstan sign a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of digitalization in the oil and gas industry in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, 30 August.

Author
Kulpash Konyrova
Published 17:40 July 30, 2019
Updated 17:42 July 30, 2019

Total, KMG, Kazakh Energy Ministry sign MoU

By Kulpash Konyrova
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – France energy giant Total has signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of digitalization in the oil and gas industry with Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG), and the Ministry Energy Kazakhstan on 30 August.

The memorandum was signed during the visit of France’s Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire to Nur- Sultan.

In accordance with the signed document, the parties intend to assist government agencies and other organisations in the implementation of the state programme “Digital Kazakhstan”” and the further process development of digitalization of the oil and gas industry.

“Total is among the top 10 largest oil and gas companies in the world. Therefore, their experience in the issues of digitalization of the oil and gas industry and the application of modern technologies will allow Kazakhstan to adopt the best practices in order to improve operating efficiency and increase in oil and gas assets,” the deputy chairman of the KMG Management Board for production, Zhakyp Marabayev, said after the signing ceremony. “The signed memorandum will not only strengthen cooperation between the two companies, but also significantly expand its borders,” he added.

 

