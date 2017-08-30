Top EU lawmaker calls for Brexit progress

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The president of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, met with the European Commission’s Brexit chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, on August 29. The two men discussed the ongoing negotiations between Brussels and the United Kingdom.

“With the clock steadily ticking away there are millions of students, workers and families – some of whom have spent their entire lives in another EU country – still facing as much uncertainty now as they did when the British government formally triggered Article 50 in March,” said Tajani.

“A potential agreement will have to be approved by the European Parliament and our priorities have been consistently clear from the outset: defending the rights of EU citizens, preserving the achievements of the Good Friday Agreement and ensuring that the UK fully honour its financial commitments,” he added. “The British government must come forward with clear positions in order for talks to advance – solving these issues will be essential in securing a deal that will be the building block of a successful future partnership with the United Kingdom.”

According to Tajani, he and Barnier will continue to work closely.

“In our meeting, he once again impressed me with the preparation that he and his team are displaying in this negotiation. I would urge his counterparts to move forward as time is of the essence and citizens on both sides of the Channel are counting on us to deliver.”

In related news, Tajani called for a stronger voice for Europe in the world – through economic diplomacy and the promotion of values.

“Citizens expect a lot from us,” he said. “They want the EU to protect them from global instability. The European Union has to fill in the leadership void on the international stage,” Tajani told the annual EU ambassadors Conference in Brussels

“Last march in Rome we pledged to make Europe stronger on the global scene by developing existing partnerships and build new ones promoting stability and prosperity. We need to use all our tools, especially economic diplomacy and parliamentary diplomacy. We need to work in complementarity between all the European institutions and honour our commitments in the Rome declaration.” said Tajani.

“The world looks to us when a journalist is in jail, when a leader of the opposition is oppressed, when women are abused. We are a guiding light for human rights and democracy in the world. Our values are our call for a stronger voice for Europe in the world,” he added.