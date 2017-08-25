Tony Blair to meet Jean-Claude Juncker during Brexit talks in Brussels

Irene Kostaki
Published 14:06 August 25, 2017
Updated 14:06 August 25, 2017

The European Commission confirmed on Friday during its midday rendezvous that former British Prime Minister Tony Blair will meet the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels on Thursday 31 August, the last day of the third round of Brexit talks.

“There is no conspiracy theory there,” said the European Commission deputy chief spokesperson Alexander Winterstein on Friday, asked about the timing of the meeting in relation with the concluding date of the third round of negotiation talks on the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

“The president is in contact with his peers from the previous times,” said Winterstein adding that Blair is “one of these peers” and has been a prime minister for 20 years. “They are good friends, they’ve known each other for a very long time,” said the EU spot. “This is nothing out of the extraordinary,” added Winterstein, elaborating on the agenda of the forthcoming meeting. Middle East, Libya, Blair’s faith foundation, and “current issues of European economics and politics,” will be part of the agenda according to Winterstein, avoiding to include Brexit talks as an agenda item.

According to the European Commission spokesperson, the Berlaymont will host at the same time the ex-prime minister Blair and EU executive chief Juncker, along with UK’s Brexit secretary David Davis and the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

