NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has announced a series of domestic, social, economic and political policies, including a law on parliamentary pluralism and political rallies that will improve the life of its citizens and move this Central Asian republic closer to common democratic standards.

The goal of Tokayev, since his inauguration, has been to position himself as the “hearing President” – the figurehead of the “hearing state,” the government said in a press release.

“The President has taken significant steps in achieving this goal. He has announced a series of domestic, social, economic and political policies aimed at improving the quality of life for citizens of Kazakhstan. The President has consistently emphasised his commitment to the principle of the ‘hearing state’. In response to this, such initiatives as the National Council of Public Trust have been established as platforms in which wider society can discuss different views and strengthen the national conversation regarding government policies and reforms. These significantly reduced bureaucratic delays and provided citizens the opportunity to voice concerns to the highest levels of government,” the Kazakh government said.

In an effort to increase public safety, Tokayev has strengthened the penalties for those who commit serious crimes, including sexual violence, drug trafficking, human trafficking, driving vehicles after drinking all types of alcohol, poaching, violence towards park rangers, domestic violence against women and serious crimes against individuals, especially children.

At the request of the President, the Mazhilis have adopted a number of important amendments in these areas. On 30 December 2019, Tokayev signed a number of amendments to codify these amendments into law.

These adopted amendments significantly strengthen the protection of the rights of women and children. As a result, crimes such as rape and sexual violence have been reclassified from medium to severe punishments from five to eight years. For committing rape or acts of sexual violence against children, criminals now receive sentences of 20 years or life imprisonment. A similar penalty is provided for the murder of children.

In addition, the law provides life sentences for those selling drugs to a minor via the Internet, and in nightclubs, cafes, and parks.

Kazakhstan continues strengthening anti-trafficking measures. Tokayev’s new initiatives provide new measures of punishment in the form of prison sentences from 7 to 12 years for crimes related to human trafficking, the press release read.

The criminal liability for poaching has also been substantially strengthened. Now, for those proven guilty of poaching, the maximum sentence an individual can receive has been increased from 5 to 12 years in prison. With these new legal amendments, the state has strengthened the protection of the rights of park rangers who care for the safety of nature. According to these new laws, the punishment for attacks on the inspectors for the protection of flora and fauna has also been increased.

The legislative initiatives of Tokayev are aimed at further strengthening public safety and ensure that the state guarantees the rights of individuals. As a result, Kazakhstan continues to enhance legal powers, strengthens legal punishments for serious crimes and consistently develops the rule of law, the Kazakh government said, adding that all these new initiatives are in line with the social, economic and political measures taken by Tokayev to further modernise Kazakhstan.

Pluralism and political rallies

Regarding Parliamentary pluralism, a law will be passed to allow representatives from other parties to hold Chair positions on some Parliamentary committees, in order to foster alternative views and opinions.

The laws that concern elections and parties need to be amended, Tokayev has said. His decision will play an important role in preparation for the upcoming parliamentary elections, they should go according to plan in 2021.

Tokaev said that the number of party members during its state registration should be halved, that is, up to 20,000. “We must gradually amend the laws that affect parties and elections,” he said.

In the election party lists, according to Tokayev, it is necessary to provide for a mandatory 30% quota for women and youth.

According to the Constitution, the next parliamentary elections should be held in five years, but no later than two months before the expiration of the mandates. That is, no later than January 20, 2021.

The electoral cycle in Kazakhstan will be within the constitutionally set deadlines, member of the national council of public trust, political scientist Yerlan Sairov said.

“The president’s decisions are not dictated by momentary benefits, but by strategic issues. The state understands that without political modernisation, social and economic development is impossible. Lowering the threshold for registering parties is the beginning of the way. I think that society also has a very big request for pluralism of opinions and democratization, but society will not accept extreme methods of conducting political opinions,” he said.

“We need the institution of parliamentary opposition. This is a new public paradigm, that is, there must be some alternative views and opinions that we must take into account,” the president has said, adding that it is necessary to legislatively consolidate the rights of political minorities in parliament.

Regarding political rallies, special places for peaceful rallies in central areas will be allocated and a new draft law outlining the rights and obligations of organizers, participants and observers will be passed.

On 20 December 2019, at the second meeting of the National Council of Public Confidence, Tokayev proposed switching to the notification principle of rallies and instructed to draft a bill on peaceful assemblies. He said that a draft law on peaceful assembly has been developed. It will be enough for the organisers of the meetings to notify the local executive bodies about the holding of the rallies. Moreover, meetings should not threaten people’s lives.