Following a second failed attempt by the security services of Kyrgyzstan to arrest former President Almazbek Atambayev ended in a shootout that left one member of a special forces unit dead and dozens of other combatants wounded, the President of neighbouring Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, said through a spokesperson that he wants to see the rule-of-law take precedence in order to resolve the situation calmly.

“The head of state (Tokayev) believes that the events that are taking place in Kyrgyzstan are an internal affair. President Tokayev hopes for a normalisation of the situation on the basis of the law,” a spokesman for the Kazakh president said.

Atambayev, who served as Kyrgyzstan’s president from 2011-2017, has been accused by his former ally and current President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of promoting widespread corruption in the government while in office.