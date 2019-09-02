Nearly three months after being elected in a poll deemed fair and democratic by the international community, Kazakhstan’s president, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev announced on 2 September that he plans to set in motion a series of reforms that will help guide the Central Asian energy giant’s political trajectory over next several years.

“We have the opportunity to reach a qualitatively new level of development while preserving the continuity of the courses of the Nazarbayev Model,” Tokayev said during a joint meeting of Kazakhstan’s two chambers on parliament.

Tokayev’s reference to the ‘Nazarbayev Model’ was a direct nod to his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbayev, whose 30 years at the helm of the country stretched from the late Soviet period of Mikhail Gorbachev‘s perestroika and glasnost until earlier this year when elections were announced.

The model that Tokayev had in mind was the series of economic plans that were put in place in Kazakhstan following the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

Despite having to manage the complications of building an independent Kazakhstan — which had no pre-Soviet history of statehood — Nazarbayev built a functioning market economy that saw Kazakhstan amass €135 billion of direct foreign investment by 2017 — one-third the level of neighbouring Russia, whose economy is nine times the size of Kazakhstan’s.

Gross domestic output per capita exceeds 90% of Russia’s, from less than 30% when the Soviet Union dissolved.

“We will carry out political reforms…Our fundamental principle of successful economic reforms is impossible without a modernisation of the socio-political life of the country. A strong president, an influential parliament, and an accountable government are the goals we should move towards,” said Tokayev.

In his speech, Tokayev also instructed the country’ law enforcement and justice ministries to do more to crack down on drug dealers, paedophiles, and anyone found guilty of committing acts of sexual and domestic violence.

Tokayev was officially elected on 9 June after winning 70.96% of the vote.