Timmermans tells Dublin there can’t be direct negotiations with London

ALESSANDRO DI MEO
Boris Johnson (L), British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, and Frans Timmermans (R), First Vice President of the European Commission, attend the second edition of the Med-Mediterranean dialogues in Rome, Italy, 01 December 2016. The Rome Med-Mediterranean dialogues are an annual high-level initiative organized by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI).

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Published 12:29 February 22, 2017
Updated 12:29 February 22, 2017

Frans Timmermans told an Irish parliamentary committee on Tuesday that the European Commission will be on Ireland’s side, but there can’t be any bilateral deals with the U.K.

The European Commission’s Vice President told the Irish joint parliamentary committee on foreign affairs and trade, defense and European Union affairs that Brussels will be “at Ireland’s side” to ensure that Brexit is “as painless as possible.”

But, the Dutch politician was clear that Dublin cannot negotiate directly with London. “Yes, exceptional circumstances, no to bilateral negotiations,” said Timmermans, warning that it is in the nature of diplomacy for Britain to try to address each member state separately. “They’re fighting for the interests of their country like we are fighting for the interests of the remaining 27 countries,” Timmermans said.

Timmesmans also pledged to stand by the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. The Vice President of the Commission said that he grew up with the belief that “people are going to continue murdering each other for generations,” noting that there is a “political and moral duty” to uphold the peace deal.

