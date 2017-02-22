Timmermans tells Dublin there can’t be direct negotiations with London

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Frans Timmermans told an Irish parliamentary committee on Tuesday that the European Commission will be on Ireland’s side, but there can’t be any bilateral deals with the U.K.

The European Commission’s Vice President told the Irish joint parliamentary committee on foreign affairs and trade, defense and European Union affairs that Brussels will be “at Ireland’s side” to ensure that Brexit is “as painless as possible.”

But, the Dutch politician was clear that Dublin cannot negotiate directly with London. “Yes, exceptional circumstances, no to bilateral negotiations,” said Timmermans, warning that it is in the nature of diplomacy for Britain to try to address each member state separately. “They’re fighting for the interests of their country like we are fighting for the interests of the remaining 27 countries,” Timmermans said.

Timmesmans also pledged to stand by the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. The Vice President of the Commission said that he grew up with the belief that “people are going to continue murdering each other for generations,” noting that there is a “political and moral duty” to uphold the peace deal.