Tight oil seen making up most of US oil production increase

After 2026, tight oil production remains relatively constant through 2040

The US Energy Information Administration said on February 3 that its recently released Annual Energy Outlook 2017 (AEO2017) Reference case projects that US tight oil production will increase to more than 6 million barrels per day in the coming decade, making up most of total US oil production.

The EIA looks at the expected increase in US tight oil production over the next quarter century and its growing share of total US oil output.

After 2026, tight oil production remains relatively constant through 2040 in the Reference case as tight oil development moves into less productive areas and as well productivity decreases, the EIA said in a press release. “Side cases with different resource and technology assumptions result in different tight oil and total US oil production projections,” the EIA said.