Three days of mourning announced after Greek fires kill at least 60

At least 60 people have been killed and more than 150 injured after deadly brush fires broke out near the Greek capital Athens on Monday.

The fires, which are still active and out of control due to the strong summer winds that are common in the eastern Mediterranean, have caused thousands of people to evacuate the areas to the north and east of Athens. At least 1,000 homes and more than 300 vehicles have also been destroyed. Dozens of people remain unaccounted for and the GreekCivil Protection Service fear that the number of fatalities may increase. 11 of the injured people are in a very critical condition.

The Greek Fire Service on the constant wind changes made it impossible for residents to escape.

“A firefighter told me that he saw the image of 26 bodies together on a beach in Mati. They tried to escape, but unfortunately, they did not succeed, “said Nikos Economopoulos, head of the Greek Red Cross. Economopoulos explained how people felt that they could not be rescued, some even hugged each other in a group embraced one another and they hugged altogether to their death.

Tsipras sees “asymmetric attack”

“We are doing everything humanly possible to deal with the fires. The biggest problem we have is that the fires are simultaneous,” said the Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said. Tsipras returned early from an official trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina and declared a state of emergency in the affected area, while triggering the European Union’s Civil Protection Mechanism assistance tool. “It is a difficult night for Greece,” said the Greek prime minister, declaring a three-day period of mourning.

However, according to a live video aired from the emergency meeting with government and civil protection officials, the scenario of multiple, simultaneous fires as a reason for the failure of the national mechanism to save civilians that were in danger, did not prove to be reality, even though many officials keep circulating this rumor, suggesting along with Tsipras himself, that the fires were an “asymmetric attack”, who did not exclude the possibility of a destabilising operation. “I am concerned about the three parallel fronts, parallel foci, my mind is there,” Tsipras added.

EU member states pledge aid

At the moment in the three main fronts, there are deployed six helicopters and threeaeroplaness, as well as hundreds of firefighters with terrestrial means. The EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC), the emergency response hub of the European Commission, coordinates pan-European assistance through the European Union’s Civil Protection Mechanism and ensures that all participating states in the mechanism are quickly informed of needs from an affected country during a crisis.

On Monday afternoon, the Greek government has requested the centre for assistance, and already, Cyprus, Spain and Bulgaria who have already made immediate offers of concrete assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Planes from Spain, firefighters, medics and vehicles were pledged, from neighboring member states, while more assistance is there to come. European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides, is heading to Athens to help the Greek authorities.

New Europe Journalist Kostis Geropoulos talks about the fires in Greece in BBC World News.