Thousands of European youths to receive free Interrail passes

With the launch of the second edition of its DiscoverEU programme, the European Commission has announced that more than 14,500 18-year-olds will be able to travel in Europe for a maximum of 30 days from April 15-October 31 of this year.

European Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Tibor Navracsics, said, “Almost 180,000 young people from all over Europe have applied…thanks to this initiative, we will have given around 30,000 young people the chance to explore Europe’s cultures and traditions, and connect with other travellers as well as the communities they are visiting,” before adding, “DiscoverEU allows them to plan their own trips, share their stories on social media and make new friends.”

The programme provides young Europeans with an InterRail pass free of charge and is designed to encourage young people to travel around the EU in an effort to promote a cross-cultural experience for bloc’s youths.

A total of 14,536 young individuals were selected for the second round of the programme, 62% of which are women and 38% men.

Based on the quotas set for each EU member, the number of applicants selected for the programme includes:

247 – Austria;

321 – Belgium;

203 – Bulgaria;

117 – Croatia;

305 – the Czech Republic;

29 – Cyprus;

160 – Denmark;

44 – Estonia;

162 – Finland;

1,904 – France;

2,349 – Germany;

309 – Greece;

279 – Hungary;

131 – Ireland;

1,712 – Italy,

58 – Latvia;

76 – Lithuania;

17 – Luxembourg;

15 – Malta;

479 – The Netherlands;

1,076 – Poland;

291 – Portugal;

551 – Romania;

160 – Slovakia;

58 – Slovenia;

1,320 – Spain;

291 – Sweden;

1,872 – the UK.