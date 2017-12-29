Thousands of missing migrants in Germany

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The number of migrant children who have disappeared is “frightening,” according to the president of the German Red Cross (DRK).

“Most frightening is the consistently high number of unaccompanied minor refugees, who are either looking for their own family or are sought by them,” said German Red Cross President Gerda Hasselfeldt. “For families, there is nothing worse than not knowing whether a relative is still alive or what might have happened to them.”

“Since identifying the dead on various migration routes isn’t always possible, many [of the missing persons’] fates will remain unclear,” he added.

The group said it received 2,700 inquiries from migrants seeking missing relatives this year, including 1,000 unaccompanied minors.

As reported by Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster, the United Nations estimates that more than 75% of Europe-bound youth are subjected to forced labour, sexual abuse, child marriage and other forms of exploitation.