Thomas Piketty joins the Socialist Party ticket in France

And Hamon lends policy credibility to an agenda of socioeconomic inequality

The French Socialist Party has signed on one of the superstar economists in the world, Thomas Piketty, signalling a policy focus on inequality.

The French Socialist Party is recovering from dismal single figure appeal and is making a remarkable comeback. While the former Prime Minister Manuel Valls, the Socialist Party expected to walk into its most crushing defeat with 9% in the polls.

However, the election of the leftist candidate Benoît Hamon, 49, on January 29 has reenergized the electorate with polls giving him 15-16%. That represents gains of 6-7% in less than two weeks.

Thomas Piketty is an icon of the left and author of the global best-selling “Capital in the Twenty-First Century” that addresses the trajectory of global inequality over the last 250 years. He teaches at the Paris School of Economics and served in 2015 as an advisor for the drafting of the Podemos political manifesto.

Piketty is expected to put substantial input and imbue with policy authority the redistributive agenda of Benoît Hamon. France 24 says Piketty is expected to outline the framework of a “European budget treaty” that Hamon’s campaign is putting forward.

Hamon places inequality at the heart of his political message, likening himself to Senator Bernie Sanders. He is proposing a universal basic income as well as a tax for companies that replace employees with machines.

Piketty is calling for a democratically-elected “euro-zone assembly” that will democratically legitimize the coordination of the 19 Eurozone member states. In line with IMF proposals, Piketty also insists for massive debt relief on Greece as well as a common European tax on internet “giants.”

The latest Ifop poll published on Monday suggests that the far-rigt Marine Le Pen is leading the polls with a solid 26%, which remains unchanged for the last three weeks. She is followed by the former Economy Minister Macron at 19% (-3%), who is now firmly in second place after the center-right candidate Fillon suffered an irreparable blow with the Penelope gate scandal and is now trailing with 18% (-3%). At 14,5%, Hamon is fourth.