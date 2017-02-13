This is our Market

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

There is a strong academic and political debate about which is the best way to implement the most adequate policies to overcome crisis.

On the one hand, there are those that defend that the solution is in the state, that must develop a global strategy focused on the role of investment as a growth enabler; on the other hand, there are those that prefer the solution of the market, centered in the free and entrepreneur participation of the social and economic actors.

The crisis is becoming more and more complex and the results don´t appear. The question is in this way more and more imperative – where is the best answer for such a difficult question?

The best solution to this global complex crisis seems to be a new kind of public policies centered in new effective partnership contracts between all the actors (States, Universities, Companies, Civil Society), in order to build a real strategy of confidence in the implementation of the different policies. Innovation, Creativity and Knowledge as the drivers of creating added value with international dissemination and with this strategy the commitment is done between those who have the responsibility of thinking and those that have the responsibility of producing goods and services.

The Market is present when we defend an active entrepreneurial culture and attitude – we need people to have a new challenge.

People must be able to be the real platform of a more entrepreneurial society, centered in new areas of knowledge and new sectors of value. In a schumpeterean society, the key word is Co-creation.

To promote a dynamic and active creation process involving each citizen is the big challenge for the next years and people must understand the real value of its own individual contribution to the global community.

But the contribution of a new and effective state is essential at the same time.

It will no be possible to construct the basis for a more competitive and integrative society with the capacity of giving the social and economic ecossystem the right tools for cooperation and participation.

This is the reinvention of the message of John Maynard Keynes, centered in a new concept of state bulding, more focused on the role of the strategic conditions that allow society to have the necessary conditions to implement its process of value construction.

We need the State and the Market to be at the same time the necessary and right promoters of a new culture of society integration and competitive advantage construction. This is not done by law, but by a strong and progressive process of social and economic construction, where the individual has the possibility and the right to participate and give its contribution. We believe in the State and in the Market. We believe in the future.