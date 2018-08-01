Thieves steal Swedish crown jewels

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Thieves in Sweden have stolen the country’s crown jewels from a small 14th-century medieval cathedral and escaped by speedboat, the police reported on Wednesday.

The heist took place on Tuesday at noon; the thieves took two gold crowns and an orb made for King Karl IX and Queen Kristina. The police are searching for who escaped with a speedboat in the Strangnas lakes, west of Stockholm. Nobody was hurt.

The Swedish police is hoping the items can be secured back as the objects are difficult to sell, as they are recognizable. The jewels are adorned with gold, pearls, and precious gems.

The Gothic Stragnas Cathedral seats in a town with a population of 13,000, many of whom commute daily to Stockholm. Built between 1291 and 1340, the cathedral’s red-brick tower is a town landmark. On Wednesday it was cordoned off by the police.

This is not the first time Swedish crown jewels are targeted by thieves. In 2013, 16th-century copies of King Johan III’s crown, orb and sceptre were stolen from the Vasteras cathedral, 100km from Stockholm, which were eventually found and returned.