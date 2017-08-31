Theresa May says she’s here to stay

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Theresa May wants to lead the Conservative Party to the next general elections she told the BBC on Wednesday.

That clarifies that she does consider herself a transitional prime minister.

Hague paved the way

In an interview with the BBC earlier this week, the former foreign secretary and leader of the Conservative Party, William Hague, claimed that it wasn’t wrong to call snap elections in June but the people voted wrongly.

“I don’t think calling the election was a mistake,” he said. “I think the result was a mistake,” he told the BBC.

He was the first high ranking Conservative to absolve the prime minister of any responsibility for the deterioration of the British negotiating position, making clear that the electoral result means “Britain will get a worse deal.”

After the disastrous electoral result for the Conservatives in June, George Osborne described Theresa May as “dead woman walking.” But, on Wednesday, she indicated that she would be willing to keep calm and carry on.

Theresa May is back for “the long term”

From Japan, Theresa May said that her job was to deliver Brexit and define the UK’s place the world, tackling domestic injustices.

This is the first time she signals she intends to stay in office until the next general election scheduled for May 2022. “Yes, I’m here for the long term,” she told the BBC.

Recent coverage on the foreign secretary Boris Johnson suggests that he has lost much of his credibility as a possible successor to Theresa May, while he publically expresses his “undivided support” for her work in delivering Brexit. He has also made clear that he would support her in leading the Conservative Party towards the next general elections, whenever that may be.

That leaves the Leave camp with Theresa May as their only unifying champion. A leadership contest within the Conservative Party now could jeopardize Brexit, especially if that also meant reverting to a Labour government committed to the Single Market and the Customs’ Union.