Theresa May heads for collision Brexit

Hard and clean Brexit

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The British Prime Minister, Theresa May, will outline the primary objectives in Brexit negotiations on Tuesday, her office said on Sunday.

By Monday morning the sterling started to slide against both the Euro and the Dollar, losing a cumulative 20% since the referendum.

The British Prime Minister will trigger Article 50 in March and is asking for political consensus to “make a success of Brexit and build a truly global Britain.”

May is expected to extend the prospect of safeguarding workers’ rights. But, it is unclear whether she is planning to signal leaving the Single Market and the Customs Union or not. But, the Sunday Times has reported that the U.K is seeking a “clean and hard” Brexit, which would entail both. Last week she said Britain would not be able to keep “bits” of EU membership.

Brussels and EU member states have made clear there will be no Single Market access without freedom of movement and May has made clear there will be immigration controls.

However, speaking to Welt am Sonntag, Chancellor Philip Hammond warned that Britain could change its economic model to regain competitiveness if the U.K had no market access. Hammond was addressing a question on corporate tax, warning that “you can be sure we will do whatever we have to do.”

Speaking to the BBC, the leader of the opposition Jeremy Corbyn interpreted this statement to mean “some kind of trade war with Europe in the future.” Labour’s shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer says businesses and trade unions want to retain access.

EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, also warned on Saturday that Europe was heading for financial instability during talks with Britain.

The absence of a free trade deal between the UK and the EU is also likely to disrupt goods crossing the border between Britain and the Republic and Britain, leading the island towards what is called a “hard border.”

But, on Monday morning, US President-elect Trump promised a swift trade deal with the U.K.