Firms incorporated in the UK will have to justify the gap in salaries between their senior management and regular employees, according to a new set of rules proposed by Prime Minister Theresa May.

The widening gap is seen as one of the indicators of inequality, which is consistently rising in the UK according to most international monitors, including Oxfam. The Dublin Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working conditions, which is the EU’s official think-tank on life and work, pronounced the UK the 2015 champion of unequal pay in Europe.

Comply or Explain

The British government intends to do something about it, but not something as bold as originally pledged. Listed companies whose pay gap between employees and executives is more than 20% will have to publish the difference on a shareholders’ register, that is, a measure designed to shame companies.

This requirement will be included in the UK Corporate Governance Code, which operates on a “comply or explain” basis. In the words of Business Secretary Greg Clark, companies now will become “more accountable” to their employees and shareholders.

According to a survey published in March 2017, the top executives of the top 100 companies earn more than 400 times the minimum wage. On average, the executives of the UK’s biggest 100 biggest listed firms earn 129 times more than their average employee.

Backtracking

When Theresa May came to power in 2016, she pronounced the widening gap between executive and employee income the “unacceptable face” of capitalism.

The UK government plan also includes proposals for employee representation in management by either assigning a non-executive director to represent staff or the creation of an employee advisory council.

The new set of measures are supposed to be part of refashioning the post-Brexit economy into one that “works for everyone,” to use the prime minister’s terms. Writing to the Mail on Sunday, Mrs. May reiterated that the increasing pay gap was damaging to the “social fabric” of Britain.

However, the measures proposed will not come into effect before June 2018 and fall short of a pledge by May to cap executive pay.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said Theresa May has “watered down” her initial commitments beyond all recognition. The Labour Party said the prime minister had broken her promises.