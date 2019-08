With the support of Europol, the Belgian and Lithuanian authorities, an organised crime network originating from Lithuania and specialised in the theft of car parts has been dismantled in recent days.

279 criminal cases for a total damage of €1.35 million have been attributed to this Lithuanian criminal group.

Europol provided analytical support to prepare for the actions, and deployed a mobile office on-the-spot in Lithuania to extract and analyse mobile phone data on the action day itself.