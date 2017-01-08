The winter of our discontent

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

This article is part of New Europe’s: Our World in 2017

Belgium -Brussels – I believe in politics. This would be an obvious statement for a politician if only liberal democracies would not be under siege. I guess this thought positions me as part of those hatred elites stigmatized by populists throughout the globe. I’m not alone. First bankers, then entrepreneurs, next any administrative function, all representatives of public authority and finally free press keep me company in this peculiar demonized circle.

Also the semantics have changed. There are two new words that have especially dominated the political debate during the last months. Those are ‘polycrisis’ and ‘post-truth’.

The former concept, polycrisis, refers to a situation where there is no single problem causing a chaos. In the European context, it can be understood as an ensemble of events which could eventually harm the European integration process. In 2017, we will go through many other tipping political events which have already been extensively commented, and which I will not discuss here in more detail.

It’s good to prepare for crises, but only as long as we don’t fall into a self-fulfilling prophecy trap. More attention should be put on the roots of these crises. One can’t help at wonder, how have the tectonic plates moved so as to produce this seismic activity in politics? I think that the main reason has been fear. And in some cases, a legitimate fear.

The fear at the root of the polycrisis has been, first of all, that of the middle classes to see their status quo being threatened. Technological changes are affecting the way we live, study, communicate and trade, but also the way we work. Unacceptably high rates of unemployment, radical changes in the labour market and stagnation when not decrease in wages has made a growing mass of lower and middle class workers feel concerned by these changes and anxious about their future.

The other aspect of fear is related to the new challenges in security. In the last decades, peace in Europe has been, for good and for bad, taken for granted. Illegal migrations, EU border control vulnerabilities and jihadist terrorism, however, are starting to fill in in the gap of the war angst, becoming, together with unemployment, one of the biggest concerns in our societies.

And finally the fear of losing one’s identity. Many see their national identities melted in the cauldron of candid multiculturalism, which has been sacralized by the left bien pensante. One of the perversions of the do-goodism narrative of the left in recent years has been to create the moral panic of defining one’s identity in permanent opposition to the other’s.

An amalgam of far-right and far-left, anti-globalisation and anti-capitalist movements, strait-laced nationalists and anti-system -, and by extension, anti-EU – movements have found a field of frustration to feed on. They are fertilised by the people’s fears and water themselves with plain lies.

But the ultimate fear that the responsible politicians in Europe need to confront is the fear of the European project not responding to their concerns.

And that brings us to the second concept which has been on everyone’s lips last year. The concept of ‘post-truth’: the instrumentalisation of fear to access the power. Populist movements oppose opportunistic thinking to dystopia created by well-rooted social anxieties.

The consequences of policies of populistic parties have resulted in: social division, lack of trust from the markets and global allies, protectionism and ultimately, in the lack of free trade which has a devastating impact on the economy.

Rather sooner than later, populist movements all across the world will come across the biggest challenge they can possibly face: to survive themselves. The problem is what world would we shape in between the rise and the fall of populism.

What are the antidotes to all those fears? Peace and security, prosperity, and identity politics are at the core of the political solutions which are meant to stop and reverse populist drifts in Europe.

The solutions, like the problems themselves, are not as simple as populists depict them to be. We must reform our markets, and ensure the sustainability of the health and social security systems. We must reform our education systems and invest in research and development to keep the competitivity of our labour force. We must achieve an energy union that underpins the energy security and a real capital markets union that prevents us from the distortions experienced in the past. We must reinforce our military defense capabilities and intelligence coordination to be able to show deterrence to any threat to the European stability, and particularly to those coming from Putin’s Russia.

The antidote in a word, is not European uniformisation , but European unity.

The European centre-right should develop a new Europeanism inspired by the vision of its founding fathers. A stronger integration in defense area, foreign policy and border control should be advocated, while putting higher emphasis on decentralisation, national autonomy, economic reforms and cultural traditions.

The centre-right is showing its preparedness to shape the world as it is evolving and carrying reforms with vision and political courage. Countries like Ireland, Spain, Cyprus are showing that responsible politics of the centre-right do bring results in adjusting imbalances and restoring competitiveness.

With a democratically perilous drift to extremism and a politically wounded socialist party all over Europe, in the EPP we hear clear and loud, more than ever before, the outspoken determination for remaining the party of stability, moderation and responsibility.

A springing hope must follow the winter of our discontent. But hope based in more than empty promises. Hope based in action, in value-based political action.