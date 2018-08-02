The UK braces for a surge on interest rates amidst anaemic growth

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

UK economic analysts expect an interest rate rise above 0,5%, which would bring it at par with Sweden.

The interest rate rise projected for Thursday takes place amidst economic growth deceleration in the UK. Low-interest rates in the UK have fueled growth driven by domestic consumption, while business confidence and investment has been negatively affected by trade wars and Brexit.

The rise has an immediate effect on the economy by a rise in mortgages.

Currently, the unemployment rate in the UK stands at 4,2%, that is, a 43-year low. The Bank of England fears that full employment will drive up wages too fast as businesses compete for the workforce, thereby increasing inflation.

Inflation in the UK now stands at 2,4%, boosted by currency devaluation and a surge in food and energy prices. Meanwhile, growth is anaemic and projected at merely 1,4% for 2018.

The first quarter of 2018 was the weakest in terms of growth for the last five years, although good weather and the world cup somewhat boosted growth since April.

The UK does not have the highest rate of inflation in Europe, although the Eurozone has wide regional disparities. German inflation has surged over 2%, but core inflation that does not take into account food and energy prices stands at 1,4%. Inflation in Lithuania stands at 3,9%.

The ECB remains cautious and has begun to unwind its quantitative easing programme, which is due to end in December 2018, while interest rates will not surge beyond the refinancing rate of 0% before the summer of 2019.

The only economy comparable to the UK is Sweden, with growth for 2018 projected at 2,4% and unemployment even lower than the UK at 3,9%. The Bank of Sweden has reached a 0,5% benchmark interest rate but the Bank of Sweden will maintain ultra-low interest rates.

The Swedish central bank was the first to initiate negative interest rates in Europe, which stood at -0,5% in February 2016. At full employment levels and with healthy growth, Sweden is tracking developments in the Eurozone.

Denmark is holding on to negative interest rates, gradually reaching ground zero.