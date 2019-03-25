Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

We live in a different world. A global world of complexity, uncertainty, stronger competition and high standards of quality and innovation demanding. The economy is confronted with new challenges and the art of the economy is the right answer to the different questions that society define. The art of the economy is the new state of the art of a more creative matrix of concrete proposals to the challenges that are brought every day to society by people and organizations.

The Sharing Economy must be supported by the most modern standards of innovation, creativity and competitiveness. This is the reason to believe that a new standard of global economy, more than a possibility, is an individual and collective necessity for all of us, effective global citizens. The difference of this new economy in this new world will be in the exercise of the capacity of the individual participation as the central contribution to the reinvention of the collective society.

The Sharing Economy is not determined by law. It is effectively constructed by all the actors in a free and collaborative strategic interaction. The acceleration of the economy depends largely on its people and institutions. An active commitment, in which the focus in the participation and development of new competences, on a collaborative basis, must be the key of the difference. This is purpose of the E – Economy.

The Sharing Economy must also be developed by a permanent flow of ideas. Ideas demand a permanent collaboration between the different actors, with the strategic challenge of reinforcing the central competences of society and qualifying them as the unique ways of creation of value and modernity. The markets are facing also a unique opportunity. The ideas must be the difference of a proposal we must be aware that is the best key for our ambition of excellence.

The Sharing Economy demands also a commitment of partnership in order to build a real Strategy of Confidence in the implementation of the different policies. The focus on Innovation and Knowledge as the drivers of creating added value with international dissemination is a unique challenge that may be the answer to a new way of interaction between those who have the responsibility of thinking and those that have the responsibility of producing goods and services.

The Sharing Economy demands also a new competitive attitude. We need people to have a new challenge. Society must be able to be the real Platform of a more entrepreneurial attitude, centered in new areas of knowledge and new sectors of value. In a Modern and Active Society, the key word is Co-creation. To promote a dynamic and active creation process involving each citizen is the big challenge for the next years in the future. The future is the right place to say we are in, we want to be in, we want to be the right solution to the global problems we face.