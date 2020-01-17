More than ever before, public value is a part strategic of society. The concept of public value as a so-called “platform of centrality” demands a new order that cannot be solved by single specifications that are associated with new government or organisational adjustments that are associated with specific arrangements in different public departments.

If this is important, as Francis Fukuyama continues to claim, then civil society will be able to carry out a degree of dynamic leadership in the process of change. There is no doubt that public value must be able to conduct and control these sorts of challenges.

Public policy exists to serve the citizens. They must understand this and the sense of urgency that is part of a permanent contract of trust. When David Osborne speaks about the increasing opportunity and necessity of putting on the agenda a new public value, he is clearly giving evidence to one of the central elements of competitive modernity. It matters more than never to ensure a reposition of public value as an “enabler” of an organisation that controls the “New World” of the 21st century and to use the advantage of qualifying dimensions of knowledge, innovation, and competitiveness as attributes that are capable of giving European citizens a new confidence.

In the new global economy and innovation society, public value plays a central role in creating value and a focus on creativity. At a time of change, public value can´t wait. A new public value must confirm itself as an enabler in a very traditional system by introducing into society, and into the economy, a capital of trust and innovation that is essential to ensure a central leadership in a competitive world.

Public value must be a global actor that is capable of driving Europe’s social matrix of unique knowledge building and selling it as a mobile asset on the global market. To ensure that this happens, public policy must aggregate, in an innovative way, its commitment to ‘the three Ts’ – technology, talent, and tolerance.

These are in fact the “drivers of change” for the Public Policy and civil society must be able to understand this new challenge and address effective answers to the different stakeholders of the system.

Osborne is right in insisting in the actuality and importance of the challenge of public value. It is essential in a modern and innovative society to consolidate strategic mechanisms that make us believe. This is the role of a new concept of public value, once that is characterized by an attitude of promotion and qualification of active citizenship.

Most importantly, it matters that the new public value is excellent. It matters to the state to be an operator of modernity.