Portugal’s capital Lisbon recently received recently a group of very interesting international specialists to discuss the challenges of the new connected economy. It was an opportunity to listen to strategies for the New European Innovation Council and its challenges when it comes to articulating the main objectives of a digital Europe.

The New Connected Economy is effectively the basis for a new social and economic agenda and a commitment by the citizens and institutions of Europe to achieve a set of positive results.

The concept of a connected economy is essential for a new future as it demands an effective Partnership Contract between all of society’s actors – governments, universities, companies, civil society – in order to build a real strategy of confidence when it comes to the implementation of different policies.

The focus on innovation and knowledge as drivers of creating added value is a unique challenge that may be the answer to a new way of interaction between those who have the responsibility of thinking and those that have the responsibility of producing goods and services.

The connected economy must be an idea of change where there is a strategic challenge focused on the capacity of attracting new investments, new talents and a new ambition for an agenda for the future. That´s why we also need an open society, whose design will include a new agenda that cannot be made simply by laws but must be built through a “broad and consistent partnership” for a collaborative network of different operational actors in Europe.

In a connected society, the keyword must be ambition. The state, municipalities, companies, universities – Civil Society – must be an example. They must promote a new adventure in a complex world and a real sense of urgency in our capacity to do it.

It´s time to believe in a new cycle for Europe. Reinventing the European Dream and giving Europe’s civil society the opportunity to develop new challenges focused on innovation and creativity is a central contribution to the reinvention of Europe and its institutions. More than anything, it is a public demonstration of a positive answer to the future.