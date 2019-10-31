NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – Dutch businessmen are interested in the construction of an agricultural park in Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region, as well as in the creation of an enterprise for the production of French Fries in the Zhambyl region, the press service of Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin following his visit in the Hague on 31 October.

Mamin and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte attended the opening of the fifth Kazakh-Dutch business forum, during which five cooperation documents were signed.

Kazakhstan company K-Agro and the Dutch Farm Frites intend to create a joint venture for the production of French Fries in the Zhambyl region. The amount of the project is $145 million.

Kazakhstan Karysh Sapary and the group of companies NEVASCO have signed an agreement on cooperation in remote sensing and geographic information systems (GIS).

The Kazakh National Agrarian University in Nur-Sultan will cooperate with Wageningen University in natural sciences, natural resources management, crop production and animal husbandry.

Kazakhstan’s Housing and Utilities Centre and Witteven+Bos signed a memorandum on the reconstruction of sewage treatment facilities.

The Kazakh company Dal Agro Park and the Dutch Dutch Greenhouse Delta have signed a cooperation agreement on the construction of an 200-hectare agricultural park in Turkestan (south of Kazakhstan).

About 200 representatives of Kazakhstan and the Netherlands business attended in the forum.

According to Kazakh prime minister’s press service, over 20 years of independence, the gross inflow of direct investment from the Netherlands to Kazakhstan exceeded $92 billion.

Over 900 enterprises with Dutch capital operate in Kazakhstan. At the end of 2018, bilateral trade amounted to $6.5 billion.