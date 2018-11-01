The Netherlands clears the way for agricultural genetic modification

ROBIN VAN LONKUISEN
Crates of fruit and vegetables are ready for export at transport company ABC Logistics in Poeldijk, The Netherlands, 06 June 2016. .

NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR Ilia Roubanis
Published 23:27 November 1, 2018
Updated 23:27 November 1, 2018

The Netherlands’ Agriculture Minister Carola Schouten says she is open to the possibility of using genetically modified seeds in some cases for agricultural purposes, Dutch daily Volkskrant reported.

Schouten wants to encourage both technical and laboratory experimentation that promotes sustainability in food production and reduces the need for pesticides – a concept she’s dubbed a “light touch” that would allow farmers to speed up the process of crop-breeding without having to mix DNA but at the same time removing weak genetic strains.

The European Court this past summer ruled that certain gene modification techniques should be subject to the same regulations as conventional genetically modified organisms.

