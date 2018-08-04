The Netherlands becomes 21st European Public Prosecutor’s Office member

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Netherlands is set to become the 21st EU Member State to join the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) after the European Commission confirmed that Amsterdam plans to take part in the EPPO.

The European Commission hopes the Netherlands’ participation in the EPPO will play a key role in its fight against white-collar crime, including fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

“Crime knows no borders, therefore we have to work together to fight it. I welcome the Netherlands today as a new member of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office. The more EU countries join, the broader the reach of the EPPO, and the more money can be recovered. This is why I urge all remaining Member States to join this essential network in the fight against fraud and corruption so that we can ensure that every cent of the EU budget is spent to the benefit of our citizens,” said the European Commissioner for Justice and Gender Equality, Vera Jourová.

EPPO Selection Panel’s Composition

Along with the Netherlands’ participation, the European Commission has also proposed to the Council of Ministers a list of candidates for the EPPO’s Selection Panel. The Selection Panel will consist of twelve members, all of which have worked as former members of the Court of Justice and the Court of Auditors, as national members of Eurojust, members of national supreme courts or as high-level prosecutors and lawyers.

The selection process for the new panel will be based on geographical balance, gender, and due representation of the legal systems of the Member States participating in the EPPO.