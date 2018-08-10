The Gambia becomes latest West Africa nation sign EU’s region-to-region Economic Partnership Agreement

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Gambia on August 10th became the 14th West African country to have signed the region-to-region Economic Partnership Agreement with the EU which is a tailor-made agreement designed to promote trade between the EU and African states and contribute to sustainable development and poverty reduction.

Once signed by all 16 partners, including Nigeria, Mauritania, Côte d’Ivoire, and Ghana, the Agreement will be submitted for ratification. In the case of Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana, the two nations have already opted for trade moves that will later be replaced by the regional Agreement with West Africa.

A Joint EU-African, Caribbean, and Pacific Group of States Ministerial Committee on Trade will take place in Brussels in October to discuss the state of play of the seven Economic Partnership Agreements between the EU and countries of Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific. The EU is the world’s most open market for African exports.