The collapse of the motorway Morandi bridge in Genoa, Italy, has cost the life of at least 30 people, Matteo Salvini told AGI news on Tuesday.

The Interior Minister said it was urgent for Italy to invest in its delipidated infrastructure, even if that meant violating the 3% budget deficit limit set by the EU’s fiscal compact.

Fire brigade sources told the public news agency ANSA that in fact, the number of victims was likely to surpass 35.

More than 300 firefighters continued to search the ruble until late on Tuesday evening, seeking for victims and survivors.

The 1.5km cable bridge saw its 50-meter high tower section collapse, crashing down on vehicles and the rooftops of warehouses. It was built as part of the A10 motorway in the 1960s. This section of the highway is monitored by Autostrade, an infrastructure group owned by the Benetton family, Reuters reports,

Interior Minister Salvini warned that those responsible for the collapse of the bridge “will have to pay, pay for everything, and pay a lot.”

Premier Giuseppe Conte went to the site of the collapse on Tuesday and is expected to spend the day in Genoa, on Wednesday.

Government officials said on Tuesday that the collapse was proof that Italy needed to spend more on its infrastructure, even if that meant going beyond 3% deficit.