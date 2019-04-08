Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The challenges of the green economy demand new answers by a society that is more focused on concrete results for the future. Our society is determined by degrees of complexity, uncertainty, stronger competition, and high standards of quality and innovation. The green economy is the point of convergence for a more creative matrix of concrete proposals to the challenges that are brought to society on a daily basis. The green economy must be supported by the most modern standards of innovation, creativity and competitiveness. This is the reason that a new standard for the global economy, is more than just a possibility, it is an individual and collective necessity for all of us as effective global citizens. The difference with this new economy will be in the capacity of the individual to participate as the central contribution to the reinvention of a collective society. The green economy must be constructed by all the actors in a free and collaborative strategic interaction. The acceleration of the economy depends largely on its people and institutions. An active commitment, in which the focus in the participation and development of new competences, on a collaborative basis, must be the key of the difference. The challenges of the green economy are a very innovative invitation to know how to be different in a more equal society. The green economy must also be developed by a permanent flow of ideas which demand a permanent collaboration between the different actors, with the strategic challenge of reinforcing the central competences of society and qualifying them as unique ways of creation of value and modernity while the markets also face a unique opportunity. The ideas must be the difference and must be aware that is the key to our ambition of excellence.

The green economy also demands a committed partnership in order to build a real strategy of confidence in the implementation of different policies. The focus on innovation and knowledge as the drivers of creating added value with international dissemination is a unique challenge that may be the answer to a new way of interaction between those who have the responsibility of thinking and those that have the responsibility of producing goods and services.

The green economy also demands a new competitive attitude. We need people to have a new challenge and society must be able to be the real platform of a more entrepreneurial attitude that is centred on new areas of knowledge and new sectors of value.

In a modern and active society, the key word is ‘co-creation’. To promote a dynamic and active creation process involving each citizen is the main challenge for the coming years. The future is the right place to say we are in, we want to be in, and we want to be the right solution to the global problems we face. The green economy must be characterised by a confidence of excellence, and excellence must be the new competitive advantage for a new society of ideas that is pushed by the “enablers” of modernity, added value, and excellence. This would be a very clear idea that suits the big challenge that our society really faces and which requires new answers for different questions. The act of global participation in such a demanding society is an exercise of commitment between individual creativity and the collective cooperation.