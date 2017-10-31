Terrorist attack in New York

Emergency personnel secure the scene of an incident where a man reportedly drove a truck along a bike lane in downtown New York, New York, USA, 31 October 2017. Six people were reportedly killed in the incident, at least 11 were injured, and the driver of the truck was in custody. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

NEOnline | IR
Published 22:26 October 31, 2017
Updated 22:55 October 31, 2017

Terrorist attack in New York

A motorist used a white pickup van to plow through a cycling path near the World Trade Center memorial in Manhattan, New York, on Tuesday.

At least eight people were killed, DW reports. According to Reuters, bodies were also found outside Stuyvesant High School.

An unspecified number of people have been injured.

The New York Police Department Twitter that a suspect is in custody.

The suspect had exited his vehicle holding imitation firearms. He was shot dead by the police. Witnesses heard at least ten shots.

Sources told CNN that the incident is being treated as a terrorist incident. Investigators believe this is certainly a “deliberate act” as the car drove 20 blocks.

