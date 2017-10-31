Terrorist attack in New York

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A motorist used a white pickup van to plow through a cycling path near the World Trade Center memorial in Manhattan, New York, on Tuesday.

At least eight people were killed, DW reports. According to Reuters, bodies were also found outside Stuyvesant High School.

An unspecified number of people have been injured.

The New York Police Department Twitter that a suspect is in custody.

The suspect had exited his vehicle holding imitation firearms. He was shot dead by the police. Witnesses heard at least ten shots.

Sources told CNN that the incident is being treated as a terrorist incident. Investigators believe this is certainly a “deliberate act” as the car drove 20 blocks.