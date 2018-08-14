Terrorism related incident in London

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

London woke up to what is now treated as a suspected terrorist attack on Tuesday morning, 07:30 BST.

A number of cyclists were injured when a car attempted to ram through security barriers outside the House of Commons building, hitting several cyclists. The victims were taken to the hospital and no fatalities or life-threatening injuries have been reported.

According to eyewitnesses talking to the BBC, a man was driving a small silver car at more than 60km towards the building. He was eventually arrested and the police is treating the event as a terrorist incident, according to a statement on Twitter.

Scotland Yard has taken charge of the investigation and, according to a brief statement, they will be looking at the suspects’ mental state, beliefs, contacts, and associates. The Westminster Underground station is now closed and no one is allowed entry at the Houses of Parliament.

“My thoughts are with those injured in the incident in Westminster and my thanks to the emergency services for their immediate and courageous response,” prime minister Theresa May said in a brief statement.