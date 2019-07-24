Teenage activist Thunberg urges French MPs to act on climate crisis

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

“They said that we children, we exaggerate, that we are alarmists. To respond to that, I invite you to read the last IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) report. You will find all of our ‘opinions’ there,” said Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old environmental activist sternly told French MPs in parliament on Tuesday after being the subject of criticism from some of France’s lawmakers who called her an “apocalyptic guru” and a “prophetess in shorts”.

“420 gigatonnes of CO2 is all we had left back on January 1, 2018, to have 67% of chances of staying below the 1.5°C temperature limit,” said the teen activist from Sweden.”All we children did is to communicate those scientific facts,” Thunberg, the newest media darling in the fight against climate change, added. “The biggest danger is not being inactive, it’s when politicians and companies pretend to be doing something.” Republican Julien Aubert tried to convince his fellow MPs not to attend Thunberg’s address, saying ahead of the meeting, “We don’t need apocalyptic gurus to fight climate change intelligently, we need scientific progress and political courage.” “Some people have chosen to not come to this meeting today, some people have chosen to not listen to us. It doesn’t matter, we’re only children so you don’t have to listen to us. However, you have to listen to the scientists and that’s all we’re asking,” said Thunberg.