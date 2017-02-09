Ted Malloch brings controversy to EU’s backyard over US ambassadorship

Still reeling from the U.S.’s abrupt reversal in policy à la Trump, EU leaders face down a fight in their own backyard over Trump’s top pick for ambassador to the EU, Ted Malloch.

The American businessman, professor and author is a strident Brexiteer and a vocal opponent of the Eurozone. Following reports of yet another logjam between the IMF and EU over Greek debt relief, Malloch predicted on Wednesday that Greece would leave the euro and the single currency would not survive the next 18 months.

“Whether the eurozone survives I think is very much a question that is on the agenda,” he told Greek Skai TV’s late-night chat show Istories.

A wary, cautious Commission

Alexander Winterstein, deputy chief spokesperson for the Commission, had “no comment” on the nominee’s potential appointment.

“This is a self-declared statement and we have no comment on it,” he said. “We haven’t received any official communication on that from the U.S.”

The nomination, once confirmed by the White House, would set into motion an eight-week-long process that would first go through the protocol office, then the Commission and the Council, during which time Presidents Jean-Claude Junker of the Commission and Donald Tusk of the Council would confirm the appointment.

When asked if Junker and Tusk had the power to turn down, and therefore negate, Malloch’s ambassadorship, Winterstein responded with a neutral “wait and see.”

“It could go either way,” Winterstein said.

Trump’s most probable pick was already described as a “good match” with the new US administration by an EU official, despite no confirmation from the administration about the reality of Malloch’s appointment.

Malloch is enjoying the publicity from the British media and building a platform for himself, according to the EU official.

“People are talking about him, so the BBC has an interest to put him on the show,” the official said.

The EU official was cautiously hopeful that the Trump administration would not press a candidate that has likened the EU to the Soviet Union and suggested that major changes – some that go against the values of the Union – were needed.

“I’m not saying he won’t be nominated, but who knows – ties last longer than the administrations,” the EU official said, emphasizing the long partnership that the EU has enjoyed with the U.S. “Can you imagine a member state appointing an ambassador that would announce beforehand that his target would be to take down Trump? I don’t think that any member state would do that.”

Despite it being some time since Anthony Gardner left office on Jan. 20, no specific timeframe has been decided for the ambassador appointment. The EU’s foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini is in the U.S. holding meetings with the new administration at the moment, and it is unknown whether the administration’s position will change after the high-level conferences.

The Parliament strikes back

In a nontraditional uprising against a largely ceremonial position, liberal leader of the Parliament Guy Verhofstadt and leader of the European People’s Party Manfred Weber wrote a letter to both presidents condemning consideration of Malloch.

“We are strongly convinced that people seeing as their mission to disrupt or dissolve the European Union should not be accredited as official representatives to the EU,” the letter read.

Gianni Pittella, president of the Socialist and Democratic blocs within the European Parliament argued in a plenary speech last Wednesday to block the appointment of Malloch for his “delirious” statements.

His letter, in conjunction with leaders from both conservative and liberal groups, urged the Council and Commission to treat Malloch as a “persona non grata”:

“Mr. Malloch openly expressed himself to be in favour of the dissolution of the EU – to be ‘brought down as the Soviet Union’ – and wants to see the demise of the common currency within months, clearly show[ing] Mr Malloch’s hostility not only toward the European Union as such but also to our common values and principles.”