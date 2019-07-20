Technical issues should not cause political crises

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The recent US decision to exclude Turkey from the F-35 stealth fighter program casts a shadow over the recent improvement and stabilization in Turkish-American affairs. Cited by the US as the reason behind this decision is apparent technical incompatibility between the F-35 and the Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile, recently purchased by Turkey. President Trump’s display of understanding at Osaka that Turkey was almost forced by the previous US Obama administration to purchase the S-400s showed plenty of promise, and reassured Turkey that its decisions would be respected. Yet, this most recent development presents another challenge which Turkish and American leaders will have to mitigate.

Turkey was one of the main contributors to research and development for the F-35 since its inception, with many integral parts of it being manufactured in Turkey. Now, Turkey is being denied access to the fighter jet that she helped create because we were forced to pursue Russian technology in order to meet our national security needs. It takes little effort to see the US repeating its mistakes. The US’ refusal under the Obama administration to sell one of its major NATO allies Patriot surface-to-air missiles led to Turkey’s necessary purchase of Russian S-400 missiles, vital to our national security. At every instance of the US sidelining Turkey, the Russian Federation naturally steps in. Already, in under twenty-four hours, Russia has offered to sell Turkey its SU-35 fighter jet. Are there any strategic considerations in these American policies? Is there any realization among US policymakers that Turkey has other options to ensure its national security?

Nonetheless, the tone of US White House statement on the F-35 program show a willingness to maintain the strong strategic partnership with Turkey. President Trump, during his statement on the matter, took the courtesy of acknowledging that Turkey “had been forced” to buy the S-400s. If it is indeed true that the US cannot sell Turkey the F-35 due to technical issues, both sides should look for technical solutions. The US, Russia and Turkey might all mutually benefit from forming a panel of experts and exhaust every possible method to configure the S-400 and F-35 systems to be compatible, and to keep the technologies of both secure. A technical issue should never be allowed to have grave strategic ramifications. There is indeed historical precedent for NATO members purchasing and equipping Russian defense technologies; Russia sold its S-300 missile system to Bulgaria, Slovakia and Greece in the late 1990s, with the recipient states facing no major objections from their NATO allies. If differences in military technologies have been accommodated for in the past, I am sure it can be done again – provided the necessary effort and will given the increasingly complex technologies of today versus two decades ago.

The US knows it cannot afford to lose Turkey, being the most eastern part of the West and the most western part of the East. We both mutually depend on one another for our strategic prerogatives, and our soldiers have been standing and fighting side by side in almost every global conflict since the Korean War. I would echo the words of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, that the Turkish-American strategic relationship is far more meaningful than just the F-35. Where there is a will, there is a way, and I firmly believe that Turkish and American leaders value each other enough to search thoroughly for a technical solution.