Technical help for EU countries to boost growth, jobs

The European Parliament and European Council negotiators on February 8 informally agreed on an EU scheme offering EU member states technical help – expertise, studies and working visas – to implement the structural reforms needed to boost growth and jobs.

The €142.8m Structural Reform Support Programme would run until 2020. The deal still needs to be endorsed by the European Parliament as a whole.

According to a European Parliament press release, the Structural Reform Support Programme would provide technical assistance, at the request of member states.

“Despite resistance from the Council, we included references to the core principle of cohesion policy, namely that actions and activities under the new programme should be also able to contribute to social, economic and territorial cohesion,” co-rapporteur Constanze Krehl (S&D, DE) said. “We also included cohesion as an area eligible for support, even though this was not originally proposed by the Commission. Finally, we struck a deal with the Council on involving regional and local players in member states’ reform processes. Funding for the technical assistance will come from the European Structural Investment Funds’ allocations.”

Co-rapporteur Lambert van Nistelrooij (EPP, NL) added: “Member states still have hurdles to clear when it comes to getting the right speed in creating growth and jobs. Many member states can do better when the EU gives them support. This will result in more growth and jobs.”

According to Regional Development Committee Chair Iskra Mihaylova (ALDE, BG), this new tool will help strengthen member states’ capacity to prepare and implement structural and administrative reforms”.