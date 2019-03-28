Tata Communications and Zeetta Networks forge partnership for next-generation services

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A global partnership agreement to facilitate early adoption of technologies like 5G and network slicing within the ICT space was recently signed between Tata Communications Transformation Services (TCTS), a leading partner for the world’s top Communication Service Providers and a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Communications, which, itself, is a leading global digital infrastructure provider and network slicing and splicing company Zeetta Networks.

“Our partnership with Zeetta Networks for network slicing will allow operators to build networks on demand & slice the networks based on the specific requirements of autonomous cars, AR/VR & other use cases. While the service providers get ready for 5G networks, we have demonstrated slicing-as-a-service – which is ready now on 4G/Wi-Fi networks with experiential use cases of smart stadiums and pop up networks.”, said Madhusudhan Mysore, Executive Chairman & CEO of Tata Communications Transformation Services.

Network slicing is a specific form of virtualisation that allows multiple networks to run on top of shared physical network infrastructures. The key benefit is that it provides an end-to-end virtual network to compute and store data.

“Network slicing will transform the way networks are consumed by humans and machines. Our partnership will enable service providers to launch new use cases and business models in high growth enterprise markets through differentiated connectivity-as-a- service enabling new revenues and lower total cost of ownership.”, said the Global Head of Solutions of TCTS Harkirit Singh.

“This partnership will enable us to expand rapidly into new markets, and explore business opportunities of mutual interest at a global scale,” said Vassilis Seferidis, CEO of Zeetta Networks.

TCTS is a part of the USD $100+ billion Tata group. Tata group comprises of over 100 operating companies in seven business sectors.