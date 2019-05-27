Taliban’s treatment of prisoners worries UN mission in Afghanistan

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

After face-to-face interviews with 13 detainees who were freed from a Taliban detention facility by Afghan special forces troops on 25 April, the UN mission expressed deep concerns that the Islamist insurgent group is using its prisoners as slave labourers and bomb makers.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said the freed prisoners were held underground and forced to work at seven hours a day, including “making improvised explosive devices” for the Taliban that were used against Afghan and international coalition forces.

The UN mission also said that the detainees were regularly held in sub-zero temperatures during winter and were forced to live on single rations of beans or bread and were repeatedly denied medical assistance or access to international aid groups, including the Red Crescent.

The Taliban are a mostly ethnic Pashtun, Sunni fundamentalist movement that ruled Afghanistan from 1996-2001 following the decade-long Soviet occupation of the 1980s. After emerging as the main power base in most of the country following the devasting 1992-1996 Afghan Civil War, the Taliban, which was backed heavily by neighbouring Pakistan’s intelligence service – the ISI – ruled over most of the country through a radical form of Sharia law that was condemned internationally and resulted in the brutal treatment of many Afghans, especially women, as well as Afghanistan’s numerous sectarian and ethnic minorities.

During their rule, the Taliban and their allies committed dozens of massacres against Afghan civilians, regularly impounded UN food supplies that were intended for starving communities and conducted scorched earth policy that included burning vast areas of fertile land and destroying tens of thousands of homes while at the same time cultivating the world’s largest opium trade.

The Taliban gave sanctuary to Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda and allowed the terrorist group to play a major role in their domestic policies while also planning dozens of terror attacks around the world and also engaged in acts of cultural genocide that saw the destruction of numerous irreplaceable world heritage monuments, including the famous 1500-year-old Buddhas of Bamiyan.

Since being ousted by the American-led military coalition in the wake of the 11 September 2001 attacks that Taliban has slowly regained control over large swathes of Afghanistan and is now in peace talks facilitated by the United States. The group’s leaders, however, refuse to negotiate directly with the internationally-recognised and democratically-elected Afghan Government of Ashraf Ghani.