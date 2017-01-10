Taliban suicide bombers target MPs and intelligence operatives

HEDAYATULLAH AMID
Afghan security officials block a road to Parliament after twin suicide bombing that targeted the Parliament building in Kabul, Afghanistan, 10 January 2017. Reports state twin blasts targeted the Afghan parliament in Kabul while the number of causalities is still unknown.

Published 14:41 January 10, 2017
Updated 14:41 January 10, 2017

21 people were killed and 45 wounded in two bomb explosions in Kabul close to the Parliament, AFP reports.

Local media report 25 casualties. Reuters reports that as many as 70 people may have been killed.

The police have not confirmed the final number of victims.

The explosions were a terrorist attack claimed by the Afghan Taliban. One of the explosions was near the parliament, targeting MPs, and involved a suicide bomber on foot. He was succeeded by a car bomber targeting a minibus, which was apparently boarded by members of the intelligence service.

There was no immediate confirmation of casualty numbers from the police.

