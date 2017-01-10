Taliban suicide bombers target MPs and intelligence operatives

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

21 people were killed and 45 wounded in two bomb explosions in Kabul close to the Parliament, AFP reports.

Local media report 25 casualties. Reuters reports that as many as 70 people may have been killed.

The police have not confirmed the final number of victims.

The explosions were a terrorist attack claimed by the Afghan Taliban. One of the explosions was near the parliament, targeting MPs, and involved a suicide bomber on foot. He was succeeded by a car bomber targeting a minibus, which was apparently boarded by members of the intelligence service.

There was no immediate confirmation of casualty numbers from the police.