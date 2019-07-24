Switzerland the world’s most innovative in UN ranking

EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD
Swiss H55 company?s electric flight trainer, a fully electric powered two-seater propulsion airplane, is presented during a press conference in Sion, Switzerland, 21 June 2019. The technology used in the aircraft is derived from the 'Solar Impulse' airplanes, the first electric powered planes of which the 'Solar Impulse 2' (HB-SIB), co-piloted by H55 chairman Andre Borschberg and Swiss psychiatrist, balloonist and adventurer Bertrand Piccard, successfully circumnavigated the world in 2016.

ep|neonline
Published 23:07 July 24, 2019
Updated 23:07 July 24, 2019

The World Intellectual Property Organization named Switzerland as the world’s most innovative country during the launch of its latest Global Innovation Index on 24 July in the Indian capital New Delhi.

Following Switzerland are Sweden, the United States, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The Index also finds that innovation is “blossoming” in Asia, but trade disruptions are putting this at risk.

The Index has been published for the last 12 years, and is designed to help policy makers better understand innovation, which is described as the “main driver of economic and social development”, and is rated in the report by using 80 indicators. This year, the authors have focused on the future of medical innovation.

