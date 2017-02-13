Switzerland simplifies citizenship for third generation migrants

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Against the xenophobic tide in Europe, the Swiss voted in a referendum on Sunday to simplify naturalization for third generation immigrants.

The referendum result confirmed with a convincing 60% that grandchildren of immigrants who immigrated to Switzerland should be entitled to citizenship. The result was hailed by Justice Minister Simonetta Sommaruga as it allows socially integrated citizens to acquire full political and social rights.

Citizenship in Switzerland is determined by descent – i.e. nationality of the parents – rather than the place of birth. Swiss residents can apply for naturalization after 12 years of residence, and they have to take a series of exams at both cantonal and state level.

Children between nine and 25 raised in Switzerland will now be able to submit a formal naturalization application without having to pass costly and challenging exams. There could be at many as 24,000 potential beneficiaries whose parents originate from Italy, Spain Portugal, the former Yugoslavia, and Turkey.

Naturalization criteria are now extended to education, requiring that third generation migrants have at least five years of schooling in Switzerland.

Attempts to simplify naturalization law had failed over the last three decades in a country where one in four residents (25%) is a foreign national.

The naturalization proposal was staunchly opposed by the far-right Swiss People’s Party (SVP) and the Senior People’s Party.

The bill was fought on the grounds that it would widen the Swiss electorate, which is especially significant in Switzerland’s direct democracy. The opposition raised the specter of increasing numbers of foreign-origin citizens, especially when it comes to third generation Muslims. A typically Islamophobic poster portrays a woman with shadowed eyes staring out from a black niqab calling on voters to reject “uncontrolled citizenship.”