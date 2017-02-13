The Swiss vote down sweetheart corporate tax deals for multinationals

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Little under 60% (59,1%) of the Swiss citizens voted down a sweetheart corporate tax deal for foreign multinationals on Sunday.

The bill envisaged on the one hand leveling corporate tax for foreign and domestic firms but, on the other, extending targeted reductions to foreign firms for innovation and surplus equity.

Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer said that Sunday’s vote erodes Switzerland’s competitive advantage as a destination for international corporations. The “No” vote comes as the United States and Britain are bracing to massively slash corporate tax. In Switzerland, the pro-business campaign for “Yes” warned that up to 300,000 jobs were at risk without competitive privileges for foreign firms.

Although the bill was designed to address OECD and EU criticism over Swiss corporate law, the “No” campaign was led by the left-wing Social Democrats, Trade Unions, the Greens, and the Church.

The “Yes” campaign led the polls by a double-digit 15% as late as January. But, when the “No” campaign was joined by former economy minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf, the tide changed.

The argument against the bill was that it increased inequality and unduly favoured foreign enterprises over Swiss citizens and companies. It is suggested that the tax reform would reduce tax revenue by €2,8 bn(CHF3 bn) in both federal and cantonal level. The wide coalition government tried to provide assurances that cantonal level revenue losses would be compensated by federal transfers, but voters were not convinced.

The Swiss government will now have to consult with cantons and stakeholders and redraft a new bill, which could delay the process by four years according to Mauer.