Swedish opposition blocks gender quota bill for company boards

The opposition in Sweden has blocked a proposal for a 40% quota on company boards.
The coalition between the center-right Alliance (Allians för Sverige) and the far-right Sweden Democrats stopped a bill introducing a quota on company boards before it reached the floor of parliament.
Draft legislation was first introduced for debate in 2015. the bill envisaged a quota accompanied with hefty fines ranging from €26,000 to €530,000 for the companies failing to comply. Female CEOs and executives were critical of the legislation.
Speaking to Radio Sweden, the legal representative of the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise, Anne Wigart, said that “mandatory gender quotas are an unacceptable interference with ownership rights.”
Several countries have introduced mandatory national gender quotas, including Belgium, Germany France, Italy, and Iceland. Some have introduced voluntary quotas, including Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden.
Former European Commissioner Viviane Reading tried to introduce a pan-European gender quota in 2012, meeting fierce opposition in Sweden and the U.K.
The Commission proposed legislation with the aim of attaining a 40% objective of the under-represented sex in non-executive board-member positions in publicly listed companies. Currently, boards are dominated by one gender: 85% of non-executive board members and 91.1% of executive board members are men.