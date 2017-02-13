The Swedish liberals pay a heavy price for their Danish tactics

But, the verdict is still out on whether that is a sound strategy facing tactical obstacles

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Sweden is already campaigning for the 2018 elections. the center-right Moderate Party has seen a dramatic 5,8% drop in the polls within two weeks. That is when the Swedish liberals decided to explore the idea of a political Alliance with the far-right, anti-Islamic, and Euroskeptic Sweden Democrats.

Over the last two weeks, the center-right Moderate Party has seen a dramatic 5,8% drop in the polls. That is when the Swedish liberal-minded party decided to explore the idea of a political Alliance with the far-right, anti-Islamic, and Euroskeptic Sweden Democrats.

The biggest liberal party of the Swedish opposition is essentially exploring the possibility of emulating a Danish-style alliance between the center and the far-right. In the summer of 2016, the leader of the Moderates, Anna Kinberg Batra, called the Sweden Democrats a “racist” party on Swedish Television. But, she is now breaking the taboo to lead her own party into a narrative of “deal making” with a political force the rest of the Swedish political spectrum considers toxic.

That choice has a cost.

A poll published on February 8 shows the Moderates at 18,5%, down from 24,3% by the same company (demoskop) on January 10. Moreover, the Moderate Swedish center-right party is jeopardizing its traditional Alliance with moderate Swedish center-right, who have made clear they want nothing to do with the Swedish far-right.

Kingberg Batra is has found that the far-right is interested in the prospect of power and an end to a political embargo that has limited the Swedish far-right to the role of a protest movement. The Sweden Democrats leader, Jimmie Åkesson, has said he is willing to embrace the model of conditional support to center-right governments.

The Danish model allows the far-right to affect policy and boost support without assuming the cost and responsibility of government, enjoying in effect the best of two worlds, namely government and opposition. At the same time, it allows the liberal right to pursue bold deregulation policies by bolstering their parliamentary support.

The traditional allies of the Moderate party – the Liberals, the Christian Democrats, and the Center party – have made some gains at the expense of their partner. For the moment, they are denouncing the strategy.

But, in for the 2018 elections, the Swedish right does not seem to have a winning narrative without the Moderates. That is leverage the Moderates are using. The idea is to the exchange iconic but perhaps watered down anti-immigration policies for boldly liberal reforms.

That has worked in Denmark.

In principle, the traditional center-right Alliance is now broken, but there is too little political space to replace Kinberg Batra and enough time for the Moderate leader to claim that her strategy can pay off given some time.

Subsequent polls will be watched carefully to see whether there is indeed room for Danish tactics in Sweden.

For the moment, what is lost by the Moderates remains within the broader right bloc. The moderate center-right parties of the Alliance have shared the benefits of the Moderates’ decline. In the same two polls by Demoskop, the Center party climbed from 9,4% to 11,1%, the Liberals from 4,7% to 5,8%, and the Christian Democrats from 2,6% to 4,6%.

The polls suggest that the governing red-green alliance of Social Democrats and Greens is narrowly in the lead with 40,6%.