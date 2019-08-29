The Swedish Data Protection Authority (DPA) fined a municipal authority for trialling facial recognition on high-school students to keep track of attendance.

Skelleftea municipality faces a 200,000 Krona (€18,500) fine for violating the privacy of the 22 students engaged in the pilot program at Anderstorp High School. Although parental consent was sought, the DPA considered the collection of sensitive biometric data, specifically facial images, to be highly intrusive.

The program’s intention was to alleviate teachers from the obligation of monitoring student attendance, which could save schools 17,000 hours in time that could be used for teaching. By autumn 2018, the program appeared to be extremely successful, with the technology deemed safe.