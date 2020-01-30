The Swedish parliament has recently passed a bill that criminalises conspiracies with terrorist organisations. The country faced criticism for not responding on time, as its law will enter into force on 1 March.

Norway banned participating in terror groups in 2013. The country has already sentenced 13 Daesh returnees, including women who have been in charge of doing housework for the jihadis.

The new law has been criticized by the country’s leading terrorism researcher Magnus Ranstorp as “ineffective”, as it does not include the brides of the jihadi militants.

“It is obvious that the women in the detention camps still pose a threat to the West and thus cannot return. Everyone in the camps still wears a full face-covering veil, despite whining they did not want to be part of the harsh Sharia culture at all. Why don’t take it off then?”, critics of the law warned.

In December, Finland announced that it will repatriate children of Finnish mothers who traveled to Syria to join ISIS, raising tensions in the government, with the opposition warning that bringing home citizens with ISIS links is a security threat.

Earlier this month, Norway’s right-wing Progress Party quit the governing coalition over the decision to repatriate an Islamic State wife and her two children.