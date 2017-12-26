Swedish Finance Minister says asylum seekers should seek protection elsewhere

Passengers, among them migrants and refugees, exit the German ferry terminal in Goteborg, Sweden, 11 September 2015.

Published 12:55 December 26, 2017
Updated 12:58 December 26, 2017

In an interview with the Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter, the left-wing Swedish finance minister Magdalena Andersson said asylum seekers and refugees should not go to Sweden.

The minister says Sweden is facing an acute shortage of housing and teachers, which means that migrants cannot be effectively integrated. The country still faces the challenge of integrating 160,000 refugees who arrived from the Middle East in 2015.

“… We cannot have a larger asylum reception than we are able to integrate, Andersson said, suggesting the focus should be on those already in Sweden.

The Green Party spokesperson Gustav Fridolin told news agency TT that Andersson’s view does not reflect the government’s opinion.

