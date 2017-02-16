Swedish Court upholds conviction of naturalized citizen for genocide

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The sentence of a Rwandan national that who took part in the 1994 genocide was upheld by a Swedish Court of Appeal on Wednesday.

In 1994, Hutu extremists killed almost 800,000 ethnic Tutsis in Rwanda, according to the UN. The convicted man was naturalized as a Swedish citizen in 2012.

That is the second trial of its kind in Sweden.

The 61-yar old Rwandan was originally sentenced to life in prison last May on charges of genocide, gross attempted murder, murder, and kidnapping. He was convicted of leading mobs that killed men, women, and children in Butare, southern Rwanda.

The plaintiffs were both survivors and relatives of genocide victims. There were over 50 witnesses and judges traveling from Rwanda to Sweden to testify.

The Court has also issued damages to the tune of €103,000 for the 15 plaintiffs.