Swedish Court upholds conviction of naturalized citizen for genocide

STEPHEN MORRISON
Click for full view

(FILE) A file picture dated 24 August 2003 showing a European Union election monitor from Sweden look at some of the 5,000 skulls on display, at a memorial for the 1994 genocide at the Ntarama Catholic Church outside Kigali, Rwanda. On Monday, 07 April 2014 leaders including UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon will gather in Kigali, Rwanda, to remember the events in 1994, when around 800,000 Rwandans were brutally killed in a three-month campaign by the Hutu-led government against the Tutsi population.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Up Next
Published 13:46 February 16, 2017
Updated 13:46 February 16, 2017

Swedish Court upholds conviction of naturalized citizen for genocide

By NEOnline | IR
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

The sentence of a Rwandan national that who took part in the 1994 genocide was upheld by a Swedish Court of Appeal on Wednesday.

In 1994, Hutu extremists killed almost 800,000 ethnic Tutsis in Rwanda, according to the UN. The convicted man was naturalized as a Swedish citizen in 2012.

That is the second trial of its kind in Sweden.

The 61-yar old Rwandan was originally sentenced to life in prison last May on charges of genocide, gross attempted murder, murder, and kidnapping. He was convicted of leading mobs that killed men, women, and children in Butare, southern Rwanda.

The plaintiffs were both survivors and relatives of genocide victims. There were over 50 witnesses and judges traveling from Rwanda to Sweden to testify.

The Court has also issued damages to the tune of €103,000 for the 15 plaintiffs.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: Turkish NATO officers request asylum but are there extradition requests?